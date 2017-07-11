10 July 2017

Tanzania: 51 Chadema Members Charged of Unlawful Assembly

Chato — Fifty one Chadema party members and its followers were taken to court today after being remanded since Friday, charged of conducting unlawful assembly.

The prosecutor Semeni Nzigo told the court before District Resident Magistrate in charge Jovith Kato, that the accused allegedly committed the crime on July 7 at Muganza area.

All of the accused will remain remanded until July 17, to which an objection was presented in court to their bail application by the OCD in Chato Alex Mkama, saying that there is intelligence information that their release might disrupt peace.

Among those charged are Chadema's Geita Regional Chairman Fabian Mahenge; his Secretary Sudi Kanganyala; Chairman of the regional elders' council Vitus Makange and Regional chairman of Chadema's Youth Wing Neema Chozaire.

There is also Acting District Chadema Chairman Uhuru Selemani and his Secretary Mangesai Rudonya; and former Councilor of Muganza ward Marko Maduka.

