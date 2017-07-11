10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Case Against Wema, Co-Accused Set for Hearing August 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Former Miss Tanzania, Wema Issac Sepetu.
By Fortune Francis

Dar es Salaam — Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court will on August 1 2017, start hearing a case against the 2006 Miss Tanzania, Wema Sepetu and co-defendants.

Wema and the co-accused, who are defended by advocate Peter Kibatala, were in court before Resident Magistrate Mwambapa for hearing of the case, but state lawyer Esterzia Wilison then asked the court to set another date for hearing of the case.

The suspects are facing two charges of allegedly being found with little quantity of narcotics and using drugs.

Wema is accused of allegedly using cannabis on February 1, 2017 in an unknown area of the city of Dar es Salaam.

The preliminary hearing has already been read against Wema and two co-accused, Angelina Msigwa,21, and Matrida Seleman Abbas; Lawyer Kakula claiming that Wema is among the suspected people named by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner for using drugs.

On Aprili2, 2017 a search, in the presence of Wema herself, police and independent witnesses, was conducted in Wema's home, where she was found with substances thought to have been narcotic drugs.

It was further alleged in court that on February 6, 2017 the substances found in Wema's home were taken to the government Chief Chemist and on February 8, 2017 the Government Chief Chemist released a report confirming that the exhibits were bhang weighing 1.08 grams.

It was also alleged that on the same date of February 8, 2017 Wema was taken to the government Chief Chemist for urine test and the test results showed her urine contained cannabis substances.

After the preliminary hearing, Wema agreed about her names, her place of abode and that she was among the people named by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, accused of involving themselves in using bhang.

State lawyer Esterzia told the court that evidence was complete and the case was ready for its hearing.

Tanzania

Grumeti Agrees to Repay Over Sh1 Billion It Owes Wildlife Area

Grumeti Game Reserves (T) Ltd has agreed to repay Sh1.3 million it owes Ikona Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.