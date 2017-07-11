10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simbachawene Reminds Public Servants of Leadership Skills

By Ben Patrick

Dodoma — The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene has called upon district council officials to be advisable and faithful to their subordinates.

Addressing DCs and district executives directors from Shinyanga, Geita, Mwanza, Kagera, Simiyu and Mara regions during the opening of a five-day seminar on leadership facilitated by Uongozi Institute in Dodoma on Monday, Simbachawene said many of conflicts in councils were caused by the DCs and DED's pompous attitude.

The minister explained that most of the DED's and DC's were proud and inadvisable while the leadership code required the involvement of ideas even from their subordinates.

"Most you think that you are above all people in your areas, but that is not true as there are people, who are more capable and educated than you," he told them.

The minister added that some DCs and DEDs felt that they were unquestionable and were not cooperating with other people because of their arrogance.

Acting Director General of the Uongozi Institute Kadari Singo, said the seminar was aimed at equipping the DCs and DEDs with knowledge on leadership including discipline, relations and how to fight corruption

