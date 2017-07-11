Botswana: She Pearls See Off Botswana

Masaka — The She Pearls could seal a quarterfinal place at the ongoing 2017 Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana with a win over Cook Islands this morning.

This is after the national Under-21 team defeated the hosts 46-42 for their second consecutive win in Pool C.

The result was the first defeat for Botswana who picked a maximum six points from their opening two games but must now defeat group favourites Jamaica to stay in contention for a last eight slot.

Victory however was not as straightforward as Sunday's 81-21 win over Malaysia for the She Pearls who trailed 13-10 after the end of the first quarter.

"Their goal shooter was very good and we had short defenders so we had to mark in the central court because whenever the ball would reach the other end it would be a score," She Pearls coach James Bogere said afterwards.

The approach appeared to work as the She Pearls overturned the score to hold a 24-23 lead at the halfway point. A number of unforced errors however made it difficult for either side to get a comfortable lead before the Ugandan side held on for victory.

"Botswana is now a good team but I told the girls to keep focus and forget about the crowd," Bogere added.

He however remained evasive about the She Pearls prospect at the tournament that also includes heavyweights New Zealand and Australia.

"We want to perform better as African teams. And of course you have to work for it," he stated.

Uganda, Malaysia and Botswana are now level on six points but with the latter having played a game more going into today's games.

The top teams from the four Pools of five qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.