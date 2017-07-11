Nigeria: Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Photo: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari/Facebook

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon get rid of sycophants, evil wishers, says wife.

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the wake of sickness that has kept her husband out of the country for over two months. In a Facebook post yesterday, Mrs. Buhari took a cue and alluded to some elements around her ailing husband as "the hyenas" and "the jackals," hoping that they would soon be sent out of "his Kingdom."

Mrs. Buhari, who is presently in the United Kingdom to see her ailing husband, made the post while responding to a proverbial Facebook post by the Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani.

The federal lawmaker had posted: "Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned. Until he is back, they will fall over one another to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to one another in whispers, still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not…

"It is the wish of the hyenas and the jackals that the Lion King never wakes up or come back so that they can be kings. It is the prayers of the weak animals that the Lion King comes back to save the kingdom from the hyenas, the wolves and other predators."

Responding to the comments also proverbially, She said: "God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals."

Mrs. Aisha's remarks attracted some comments from her followers on Facebook, wishing her husband a quick recovery.

The First Lady had returned to the UK last week after an earlier trip last month after which Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose claimed that she was denied access to the President by an alleged cabal around him.

Upon her return to Nigeria then, Mrs. Buhari had said he was recovering well and that the President expressed appreciation to Nigerians praying for him.

In a related development, Fayose has asked the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to invoke Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution by declaring the nation's number one citizen unfit to rule, saying he has become a bad business for the cabal that allegedly imposed him on Nigerians.

He claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidency cabal were in a dilemma over the return or otherwise of the President following his current state of health.

In the meantime, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has shunned a Kano-based group, Muhammadu Buhari Legacy Implementation Initiatives, that was campaigning that the 2019 presidency must only go the ailing leader.

Irked by the message of the campaigners who were on a courtesy visit to the secretariat of the ACF in Kaduna, the Arewa leaders were short of giving a marching order to their visitors, saying: "ACF is not a partisan group."

Earlier, the leader of the team, Alhaji Ado Mohammed, noted: "After Muhammadu Buhari was elected President in 2015, we decided that we should go round the whole country to implement his legacies, assisting him from outside the government."

President Muhammadu Buhari had flown to London 63 days ago to resume medical treatment after an earlier round early this year.

