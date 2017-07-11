Uganda: Karimojong Women Rise to Own Property

Nakapiripirit — At Nacuk village in Karita Sub-county in Amudat District, Juliana Cheruto, 13, milks part of a herd of their goats and sheep every morning before she prepares to go to school.

Her mother, Celina Chepsage was married four decades before she was born and attracted a bride price of more than 100 livestock, including cattle, goats and sheep.

During Ms Chepsage's youth time, the pressing demands for one to marry with a big herd of livestock meant the prospective husbands had to traverse far and wide, across borders to their neighbourhoods to rustle extra animals to supply the bride price.

"I am happy my daughter is growing at a time when Karimojong women can now decide for themselves. I was not able to go to school because girls then had to stay back to be groomed according to the traditional demands in order to build family wealth in bride price," says Ms Chepsage.

At that time, a girl married with fewer animals would always go through traumatising ridicule from other members of the community and her parents had to fight on to cope with the humiliation of having fetched less wealth from their daughter.

"Once you were married, you were treated as property by your husband's family. You owned nothing and had no voice over key family livelihood decisions," she says.

For Cheruto, this gender based discrimination will perhaps not cross her paths thanks to emancipation that is gradually transforming Karimojong women to property owners and family decision makers.

"My mother has a herd of 25 goats. She has given me two of these to own which I milk for tea before I set off for school every morning. When I need something urgently for myself, I can sell one of the goats because my father would never provide it for me," says Cheruto.

Paulina Chepukomol, 35, is the fourth wife to a polygamous Pokot elder and has spent almost a year without meeting her husband. She only expects him to pay her a visit when their youngest child, now one year old, turns three.

"You have to find all possible ways of ensuring that the children have what to eat and other needs. The man only comes to meet you at night yet you should never do anything without consulting him even just to visit your relatives," Ms Chepukomol says.

Such experiences by ordinary Karimojong women cut across several pastoral communities in the rural parts of Karamoja with many of the accounts pointing to polygamy as being the main source of women oppression and gender deprivation in the sub-region.

"Karimojong men in the past would go on rampage rustling cattle from the neighbouring communities for social recognition mostly. An average family would have between 1,000 to 2,000 heads of cattle. The prestige arose from holding many herds of livestock to acquire more wives," says Mr Philip Icumar, an elder and member of Karamoja Initiative for Sustainable Peace.

He says with the loss of male dominance through livestock status ushered in with government's disarmament programme that deprived cattle rustling activities of an estimated 20,000 guns, few men are adopting the new household order but in many cases, not as fast as women are changing their views and ways.

The Resiliency through Wealth, Agriculture and Nutrition (RWANU), a local intervention aimed to improve food stability and malnutrition in children and women across the sub-region has particularly focused on alternative livelihoods for mainly female headed households with now more than 470 square acres being used by women for food production.

"Women livestock groups with members of more than 590 women have received a total so far of 1,334 improved goats. This is partly to empower women to be property owners so as to support their families in the absence of supportive husbands," Mr Dirk Ullerich, a Karamoja based German livelihoods specialist, says.

He says about 211 women groups in the districts of Nakapiripirit (89), Moroto (17), Amudat (7) and Napak (98) that have been provided with the imported pure-bred Galla goats, also known as the milk queen of semi-arid and arid lands to enable the women improve their incomes.

A total 11,000 of the improved goats have been given out to the women since inception of the intervention five years ago with each of the women receiving five goats with a kidding rate of two kids per year.

"I sold 10 goats to raise capital that I used to start my veterinary drug shop. I have been able to sell some of the goats to acquire a piece of land in my names. When a child falls sick these days, I no longer beg my husband for any support," says Ms Irene Chemeri.

A veterinary officer overseeing implementation of the women's livestock groups in south Karamoja, Dr Israel Magezi, says criteria for selection of the beneficiary include identifying women more vulnerable to domestic violence and children below five years under their care.

"Food production has since been enhanced with increased potential of women to become bread winners in their respective households. There is now more milk for the children, the goats are now a reliable source of income for the women who previously would find it hard asking for money from their husbands and would only meet such needs by working in people's homes for payment," says Dr Magezi.

He, however, says the crusade to bring on board women as equal property owners as men has not been well received by some communities in the region.

"Social status of women is fast rising in Karamoja and for men who are more inclined to traditional perception of marital roles, this is a big threat," Dr Magezi says.

Statistics

In Napak District, one of the districts where RWANU is being implemented, there is a livestock population of about 94,000 cattle, 250,000 goats, 350,000 sheep, 104 donkeys, three camels and 500 birds.

The district production officer, Dr Francis Inangolet, says the figures were arrived at basing on treatment procedures for the livestock in the district.

He says by 2010 shortly before the district was carved out of Moroto, Napak had a livestock population as low as 100,000 animals.

"The goat multiplication efforts have helped to raise the number of small ruminants in Napak and 80 per cent of the success stories are owed to women groups," says Dr Inangolet.