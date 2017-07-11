Uganda: Fix Broken Amua Bridge Before It Collapses

editorial

The Daily Monitor carried a picture of a bridge near collapse, on the cover page of the Monday, July 10 edition. The picture showed people walking across Amua bridge across River Amua, even though it looked like the heavily cracked pillars could collapse any time.

According to the residents, the broken bridge actually gets flooded during the rainy season - making it impassable. The picture also showed a car having crossed the bridge. To imagine that vehicles use this bridge to make their way from Moyo to Adjumani or vice versa is worrying. This is a disaster waiting to happen.

The bridge, reconstructed about three or four years ago, has not stood the test of time for various reasons. The soil texture is said to be one in which it is difficult to put stable concrete structures.

In addition to that, heavy trucks have been using it while transferring refugees from South Sudan from Moyo to Adjumani. The influx of refugees have, therefore, seen the loaded trucks make many trips across the bridge, which weight was probably not expected.

The dilapidated bridge has given the area such a headache that the Moyo LC5 chairman, Mr William Anyama, has asked UNHCR to contribute towards maintaining it.

This is not the first time the bridge is such a sorry state. The bridge that links Obongi County to Dufile Sub-county and Nimule Town in Moyo District, halted business and left thousands of road users stranded in 2011 when it collapsed after a heavy downpour. Then, as is the case now, residents use it to access other areas in West Nile to do business, look for healthcare, schools and other such services. Seeing it in that precarious state is worrying the residents, who fear they might be cut off should the bridge eventually collapse.

There have been efforts to keep the bridge in good state. The reconstruction after it collapsed in 2011, was a good attempt to serve the community and ensure that important activities were not halted for too long.

But six years down the road, and it is looking very much like a whole new bridge, which is stronger, can rise above the floods and withstand movement of many heavy trucks, will have to be built.