Rwanda: Murekezi Urges Prosecutors on Justice Delivery

Prosecution is a demanding job that goes hand-in-hand with respect of human rights, integrity and honesty in execution of justice, Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi has said.

The premier was yesterday speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of two prosecutors appointed by Cabinet in May.

Didier Rudahusha, a prosecutor at inter-mediate court, and Claudine Kayitesi, a prosecutor at primary court, took oath of office in Kigali yesterday.

Prior to the new appointments, Rudahusha was a prosecutor at primary court whereas Kayitesi was an assistant prosecutor.

Murekezi told the prosecutors to use their conscience in providing justice to the population they serve.

He also reminded the duo to use technology in their job in the interest of good service delivery.

"Remember that there are other prosecutors in the sector, government recognises hard work, so you need to work as a team," he said.

"Justice should not be limited to the country, you need to work collectively with prosecution in the region and across the world as it will help you in your job, especially in ensuring that cases of genocide perpetrators that are still at large are brought to book," Murekezi said.

The premier highlighted a number of cases that he told prosecutors to pay much attention to.

These include murder, domestic violence, defilement, corruption, embezzlement, cross-border crimes like drugs, human trafficking and terrorism among others.

Rudahusha said he would work in public interest to deliver justice to the population.

"We are going to work closely with the population to help tackle these cases in the society," he told journalists.

Kayitesi said as a person working in justice sector, she would use the opportunity to serve Rwandans diligently as the law requires.