Nigeria: Osinbajo Inspects Collapsed Niger Bridge, Advises Motorists to Be Patient

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said the federal government will soon rehabilitate the collapsed bridge in Tatabu, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bridge links Northern and Western parts of the country.

Mr. Osinbajo, who said this when he and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, inspected the collapsed bridge, advised motorists plying the road to exercise patience.

The bridge collapsed on June 11, as a result of flood at Tatabu village.

Mr. Osinbajo, who described the incident as unfortunate, said that the construction of an alternative bridge would be completed within 14 days to ease movement of traders and goods.

"We have come here to look at the bridge because this road is very important to us as a government and this axis is very important to motorists and the country.

"The federal government will make sure that the collapsed bridges along Tegina/Mokwa and Jebba/Mokwa roads are done immediately and all repairs on the roads are done.

"We commend your patience and want you to continue to be patient with us, very shortly, the bridge will be completed within a forth night," he said.

The Acting President stated that adequate personnel had been mobilised to ensure quick completion of the collapse bridge and another.

"We are working on the two bridges as emergency and everybody is fully mobilised; government is committed to maintenance of all roads across the country," he added.

He, however, cautioned motorists against loading their vehicles above the approved road standard of 35 tonnes per vehicle.

Similarly, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, commended motorists for their patience, and appealed to the federal government to rehabilitate all federal roads in the state to reduce sufferings of road users.

