Uganda: Catholic Bishop Angered By Parents Who Run to Priests for Help

Ntungamo — The Archbishop Mbarara Archdiocese Paul Bakyenga has warned Christians against using the cover of being good Christians to produce children they cannot provide for.

He said some parents who have failed to pay school fees, feed and buy clothes for their children are running to priests for help.

"Being a good Catholic should not stop you from using family methods and you end up giving birth to many useless people," he said. "Some parents come to you [priests] in the morning and tell you stories; how he is a good Christian who produced many children. In the end, he tells you how he has failed to pay school fees and wants a bishop or a priest to pay. Where I can get that money?"

Speaking during the ordination of Rev. Fr. John Bosco Arinaitwe at Kagamba Parish in Ntungamo on Sunday, Archbishop Bakyenga said the culture of producing many children is creating beggars, and called for the use of family planning methods.

The Catholic Church opposes abortion and the use of artificial contraceptives like condoms and birth control pills on grounds that they promote promiscuity among married people.

However, the church says if a married couple faces a serious reason to avoid pregnancy, they may do so through natural family planning, a process that involves identifying a woman's fertile periods and abstaining from sexual activity during those times.

Archbishop Bakyenga said parents should produce children they can adequately provide for "and go to priests to pray for them and for thanksgiving after when the children are successful."

"You think that you are a good Christian, you gave birth as a true Christian, you never aborted, but your children are doing nothing. God will punish you," Archbishop Bakyenga said.

He decried the rising poverty and the diminishing value of the Uganda's currency.

"When I was ordained in 1971 at Mushanga, parishioners gave me a gift of Shs4, 000 and the diocese gave me Shs5, 000, I used Shs6, 000 to buy a Volkswagen vehicle which I used to serve God. But when I became a Bishop (1991) there was no more money. Christians were giving new priests gifts of bicycles and some none," he said.

He asked priests not to be scared of poverty and other temptations in priesthood but focus their minds on serving the Lord.

Kampala based Catholics led by Mr Vanensius Ahabwe donated a new vehicle to the Fr. Arinaitwe.