10 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Centenary Park Demolition Starts

By Wandera Stephen

The demolition of illegal structures at Centenary Park in Kampala has started.

The demolition which started Monday morning follows a State House meeting chaired by President Museveni which maintained that the demolition of some structures at the disputed park must go on to pave way for government infrastructure projects.

The Thursday meeting resolved to demolish illegal structures immediately and that the disputed lease to Nalongo Estates should not be renewed.

Nalongo Estates had appealed to President Museveni, citing unfair treatment by the Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises chaired by Bugweri MP Abdul Katuntu.

Nalongo Estates co-director, Mr Godfrey Nyakana who was found at the scene said he had no problem with the demolition because it's a positive thing for development.

