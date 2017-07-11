Uganda: Mao Demands Apology From DP Opponents

Luweero — Hopes of reconciling warring factions in the Democratic Party have slumped after the Mr Norbert Mao, the party president, insisted that all members who have been antagonising party structures and cohesion should apologise to him before reunion talks could start.

"I am a very flexible leader and wish to call upon all those who have failed to move with us to apologise so that we can make the party stronger," he said. "I can only reconcile with those individuals willing to make personal apologies to me so that we can start on the journey of reconciliation," Mao said.

He was speaking to mourners who attended the burial of his predecessor, John Ssebaana Kizito on Saturday in Luweero District.

Mr Mao who condemned some members of various party factions who exchanged blows near Ssebaana's grave; said people who fight amongst themselves while at the same time try to fight the enemy cannot achieve much.

Without disclosing names of individuals he wants to make personal apologies, Mr Mao said some politicians had tactfully decided to arrive late at the funeral to attract the attention of mourners.

It was not clear whether Mr Mao was referring to Kyadondo East MP- elect, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi; Mukono Municipality MP, Ms Betty Namboze and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who arrived late.

Mr Mao's comments preceded remarks by Kalungu West MP, Mr Joseph Ssewungu, and former DP President General Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere among other leaders; who condemned hooliganism in the party.

"These confrontational tendencies within the party will always work against us. This is a time you should be thinking of how to groom honest and hardworking people like the fallen party leader Ssebaana Kizito," Mr Ssemogerere said.

Mr Lukwago rallied Uganda Young Democrats and all party supporters to use the energy wasted in witch-hunting opposition groups and individuals to fight what he described as bad leadership in the country.

DP, Uganda's oldest political group has been embroiled in internal fights with various factions accusing the other of being selfish and receiving money from the ruling National Resistance Movement and other political parties to undermine their own party.