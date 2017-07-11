10 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Armed Robbers Kill One, Injure Another in Onitsha

By Agency Report

Two suspected armed robbers operating on a motorcycle on Monday killed a middle-aged man and injured another during a robbery attack at Total Filling Station, Upper New Market road, Onitsha, Anambra State.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident occurred at about 2.30 p.m. when the suspected robbers rode into the filling station to refuel their motorcycle.

The incident caused heavy human and vehicular traffic along the road as people scampered for safety while others abandoned their vehicles.

"The two suspected robbers rode into the filling station on motorcycle and requested for N200 fuel.

"After the pump attendant had attended to them, the person at the back jumped down and brought out an AK 47 riffle and demanded for money.

"He moved into the cash office and shot dead the assistant manager of the station," the source said.

NAN gathered that the suspected robbers also shot a male customer on the leg before carting away undisclosed amount of money from the filling station.

"They shot sporadically in the air to scare people away before leaving the scene unchallenged," the source added.

Security operatives later arrived the scene and took away the deceased while the injured person was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nkeiru Nwode, confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get full detail.

"Yes, I am aware of it but I'm yet to get full details. As soon as I do, I will get back to you," Ms. Nwode promised.

(NAN)

