Uganda: Why Doesn't Government Embrace IT?

Over the last three weeks, several primary and secondary schools around the country have been engrossed in a national registration exercise for all learners older than five years and younger than 16 years.

The exercise is for a noble cause, to ensure that all Ugandans finally make it into the national register, as per the law. However, just like when the adults were being registered in 2015, there has been a loud refrain about the tedious nature of the exercise.

All over social media and in general conversations, many complained about why online tools were not deployed to ease the registration exercise. As expected, the bureaucrats at the National Identification and Registration Authority, who are running this exercise, have stuck to their guns, insisting that the details must be manually captured, before they are then copied into a secure digital register by an army of data entrants.

Besides the tedious nature of this exercise is the possibility of introducing errors during copying to the secure digital register. But this is not the only government agency that has insisted on manual applications for services. Take applications for passports or government jobs.

All these require applicants to pick up endless volumes of paper, to be filled and returned and later examined over several weeks. Interestingly, learners at various levels are being taught to use computers as early as primary school.

They are being taught that computers will be a major component of their future. At university level, students are also being taught to develop the software to run such tasks as developing secure digital databases that ease the application procedure.

One is bound to ask why all this is happening if the government, the largest employer in Uganda, simply ignores these innovations. We don't want to assume that the government is unaware of the benefits and risks of deploying information technology (IT) to manage data.

We are also unwilling to accept that the government cannot afford to set up a competent digital system to capture national data. After all, the private sector, and some agencies of the state like the Uganda Revenue Authority, are already benefitting from IT usage.

So, all excuses should be dispensed with and IT innovations put to use.