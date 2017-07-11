Uganda: Wolokoso - Are Opposition Members Political Prostitutes?

opinion

President Museveni caused jitters at the vigil of John Ssebaana Kizito when he said the fallen former DP president, unlike many opposition politicians he knows, was not a political prostitute.

In his words, Museveni said "most opposition leaders are political prostitutes ready to be bought by the highest bidder."

Some opposition figures were visibly shaken by this remark. Well, there have been reports that many of the opposition figures who have since crossed over to NRM have done so after extracting something from Museveni. Perhaps in this case, the president knows what he is talking about.

Otafiire, Ssemujju square off

Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, famously remarked that matters of army generals should be left to generals.

During a special sitting at Parliament last week to pay tribute to former DP president, John Ssebaana Kizito, the general was stung by Ibrahim Ssemujju, the Kira municipality MP. Ssemujju said the deceased had warned against any maneuvers to change the Constitution to lift the presidential age limit.

Before he could complete his comment, Otafiire sprung up and said: "The Constitution is not my property but the property of the people of Uganda, it is not a commandment of God and all the articles of the Constitution are up for amendments when the people of Uganda so choose. If they say, let it be changed."

What is MP Nsereko up to?

Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko last week declared that he is going to lead a bipartisan mobilization campaign among members of parliament to resist the amendment of article 102(b) that relates to the presidential age-limit.

"We need 180 members of parliament to say no change to the amendment in order to rewrite the history of our motherland," Nsereko wrote on his Facebook page.

He said a lot of plans will be hatched to try and derail their campaign but noted that no amount of force will overcome an organized and committed group of people.

"This struggle shall not be easy; I know it's got thorns, valleys, creepers and detractors but come what may, we shall overcome to rebuild our motherland," the outspoken legislator continued.

Yet some NRM officials are wondering what the youthful MP could be cooking. One of them told Wolokoso that he doubts the intention of Nsereko's campaign, arguing that he would not be surprised if he abandoned it midway.