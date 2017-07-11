10 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: CHAN - Coach Invites 30 Players to Camp

By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles' Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has invited 30 players to camp for next month's 2018 African Nations Championship, CHAN qualifying fixture against the winner between Togo and Benin Republic.

Nigeria Professional Football League leading scorer, Stephen Odey, Akwa United's midfielder, Alhassan Ibrahim, Elisha Golbe of League leaders Plateau United and Chiamaka Madu of champions Enugu Rangers are top on the list of invitees.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and three other players all got invitations.

Kano Pillars' midfielder Rabiu Ali, Mathias Samuel of El-Kanemi Warriors, Nassarawa United's Thomas Zenke and Sunday Adetunji of Abia Warriors will also report in camp.

Togo and Benin Republic will conclude their qualifying fixture this month.

The CHAN tournament is exclusively for African players playing in their country's domestic leagues.

Nigeria, 2014 bronze medalists, will be up against the winner of a preliminary fixture between their West African neighbours, with the first leg taking place on the weekend of August 11 to 13 in either Cotonou or Lome, and the return leg in Nigeria on Saturday, August 19.

