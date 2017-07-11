10 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: URBRA Donates Shs 23m to Needy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Lyatuu

The Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) recently donated items to Mapeera Kateyamba Home of the Elderly in Nalukolongo as part of their programme of helping the needy.

The items donated included a commercial washing machine, an Olympus microscope, 50 blankets, 400kg of sugar, 400kgs of rice, 500kg of maize flour and 500kg of beans.

Officiating at the function held at Nalukolongo, Andrew Kasirye, URBRA's board chairperson, said the donations are part of the organization's corporate social responsibility, and promised that the authority will continue to spend more in that segment.

Kasirye said the food commodities come in handy especially when the food prices and the cost of sustaining the home are going up.

"We are interested in the quality of people's retirement. Also, as URBRA, we appreciate the services provided by Mapeera Bakateyamba's Home of the Elderly and recognize the challenges the administration faces in caring for the home," he said.

Sister Lawrence Nakiwu, the home's administrator, explained that their goal is to ensure the continuity of the good work that was started by the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga.

The elderly home is in- tended to accommodate 100 people. However, at the moment, there are 60 people (Bakateyamba) since other rooms are being utilized as stores and accommodation for the caretakers.

"Some of the challenges mentioned that are being faced by the elderly home include food shortage, whereby sometimes the stores become empty; insecurity due to a broken fence wall behind the building and expensive medical care services," she said.

Uganda

37 Year Old Woman With 38 Children

Lost along the way, a boda boda rider offers to lead me to her home since they know her by her unique name. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.