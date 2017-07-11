11 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF Calls On Public Protector to Step Down

The EFF has called on Busisiwe Mkhwebane to "do the honourable thing" and step down as Public Protector.

"In her recent responding affidavit to the court challenge mainly by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the Public Protector concedes that she was wrong on her remedial action regarding a constitutional amendment," the party said in a statement on Monday.

Mkhwebane said on Monday she would not oppose the South African Reserve Bank's review application following her report in which she called for the constitutional mandate of the bank to be changed.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mkhwebane's spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said the Public Protector, having considered the legal advice from the Senior Counsel and which she accepted, will not oppose the SARB's review application.

The EFF said Mkhwebane should know that the remedial actions of the Public Protector are binding. "Had no one challenged her dangerous remedial action regarding constitutional amendment, she would have basically coerced the whole country into a wrong direction."

The SARB filed its application at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday June 27, following Mkhwebane's remedial action. She ordered that the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services initiate a process to change the constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank.

"The first and basic requirement for holding this office is an understanding that one's duty is to protect the constitution. If a person can occupy this office, instead of protecting the constitution, undermines it, is evidence enough that she is not fit and proper to be in it," the EFF statement said.

"In essence, Adv. Mkhwebane is not different to Baleka Mbete, Jacob Zuma and Berning Ntlemeza who each day held the progress of justice and accountability in ransom by taking unconstitutional decisions against all advice.

"The integrity of the office of the Public Protector ought to always be upheld by strict constitutional adherence," the EFF said.

"We call on her to do the honourable thing and step down from office, at least, in the interest of integrity of the Office of the Public Protector."

News24

