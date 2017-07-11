Kenyatta Takes Campaigns to Narok as Raila Visits Mandera

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

At the same time, his main competitor, Nasa's Raila Odinga is taking his presidential campaigns to Mandera County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today takes his campaign tour to Narok County as he seeks to popularise his re-election bid.

