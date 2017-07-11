11 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Lions Still Missing From Kruger Park

The search for the four male lions who escaped from the Kruger National Park at the weekend will continue on Tuesday morning, the SA National Parks said.

SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa told News24 that the four predators were last seen crossing the N4 in Matsulu, near the park.

"The lions have not been captured since they were last seen in Matsulu. Residents should call SANParks or the police if they spot the lions so that we can send the search team to that area," Mabasa said.

He reiterated that residents should remain extra vigilant until the lions have been captured.

The lions escaped from the park on Sunday night.

