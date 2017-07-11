11 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Quinton Immelman Refs Bulls V Stormers Derby

South Africa's Quinton Immelman will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Bulls and Stormers in Pretoria (kick-off 15:05).

Immelman will be assisted by compatriot Jaco van Heerden and Argentina's Federico Anselmi, while Marius Jonker will be the television match official (TMO).

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the later game between the Sharks and Lions in Durban (17:15).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by countrymen AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Johan Greeff on TMO duty.

Meanwhile, Friday night's match between the Southern Kings and Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth (19:00) will be refereed by Japan's Shuhei Kubo .

Kubo will be assisted by Jacobs and Jadezweni, with Shaun Veldsman the TMO.

