Uganda: Illegal Schools Reluctant to Register Their Learners

State minister for Primary Education Rosemary Seninde has warned proprietors of unlicensed schools not to confuse the ongoing registration of learners with closing their institutions.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Center last week, Seninde said head teachers in illegal schools have been reluctant to pick registration forms.

"These head teachers fear that when we get to know about their registration status, we will close them," Seninde said. "This is not true. We are going to register all children whether we know them [schools] or not."

On June 5, the education ministry, in partnership with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), rolled out a national exercise to register all learners aged five to 16 in all primary, post-primary, secondary and post-secondary institutions.

The exercise is scheduled to end on August 30, 2017.

"We shall not extend this deadline," she said, adding that NIRA plans to continue registering other learners as they join school.

Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA spokesman, told The Observer that enrolment officers had received information that some schools are not licensed.

"The principle is not to punish children and deny them what is essentially their right to be registered. It is probable that parents enrolled their children in these schools from a position of ignorance," Kadilo said.

In March this year, the education ministry closed at least 1,308 substandard nursery, primary and secondary schools and vocational training institutes in 33 districts.

ONE MILLION REGISTERED

As of June 30, NIRA had registered one million learners against the target of 2.9m learners in the first month.

Seninde, also the national coordinator of the registration process, explained that 8,737,874 registration forms had been delivered to eight districts including Kampala, Arua, Gulu, Moroto Soroti, Mbarara, Hoima and Kabarole, out of the planned 11 million forms. Only 13,479 schools have received forms out of the 15,479 schools in districts where the forms have been sent.

Last week, more forms were distributed to Masaka, Jinja, Mbale and Luweero. Seninde urged parents to support children by filling the forms and providing photocopies of their National IDs, passport for foreigners and a refugee card for refugee learners.

However, Kadilo said some parents are reluctant to attach copies of their national IDs even when they have them.

"Apparently, parents have not yet picked interest in the exercise. This has slowed us but we are stepping out our mobilisation and sensitisation initiatives," he said.

NIRA seeks to ensure learners are assigned National Identification Numbers (NINs) while those who are 16 years and older are issued with national identity cards.

In future, the NINs will be used as index numbers during national examinations and registration numbers at higher institutions of learning.