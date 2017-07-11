10 July 2017

Uganda: Shs 1bn for KCCA

By Urn

KCCA FC may have failed to reach the knockout stage of the Caf Confederation Cup but the team will not look back with regret after bagging $275,000 (around Shs 1 billion) for their efforts on the continent.

KCCA's 0-4 humbling at the hands of Club Africain on Friday night ended their fairytale run in the competition in spite of winning all their three home games.

However, the cash prize comes as a consolation for the Uganda Premier League champions, who have already received around $140,000.

So, with a balance of $135,000 (around Shs 500m), this should be a huge boost for the club as they seek to retain the domestic double. The humiliating result meant KCCA finished third in group A on nine points in six games but with valuable lessons picked ahead of the 2018 Caf Champions League.

Africain topped Group A with 12 points, while FUS Rabat of Morocco needed a late goal to beat Nigeria's Rivers United 2-1 and also qualify with nine points.

Coach Mike Mutebi's KCCA, who only needed a draw away in Tunis at the stade Olympique de Rades, to qualify for the knock-out stage instead lost miserably.

Africain started the game with a lot of momentum to score after 11 minutes. Skipper Saber Khalifa lobbed KCCA FC's advancing goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan after receiving a neat pass from Oussama Darragi.

The home side put KCCA under a lot of pressure before the Ugandan giants made their first shot at goal after 19 minutes which saw Club Africian goalkeeper Atef Dkhili punch away Geoffrey Sserunkuma's headed ball for a corner.

KCCA left-sided defender with clever runs Isaac Muleme had his shot parried away three minutes later. But Mannoubi Hadded made sure he made it 2-0 for Club Africian after 25 minutes.

A lost ball in the heart of the midfield was quickly played in Hadded's way and he made no mistake slotting the ball past Ochan. Mootaz Zemzemi made it 3-0 with four minutes to half time.

KCCA coach Mutebi tried to make some changes, but to no avail as the home side continued to attack for more goals. Hadded netted his second goal of the day with a clever finish after 90 minutes when he lobbed goalkeeper Ochan.

"We simply did not play well today," Mutebi said after the game.

