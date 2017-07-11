Uganda: Govt Demands Accountability From Magogo

The government through the ministry of Education and Sports has asked Fufa to make detailed accountability of finances received by close of business on July 13.

In a July 4 letter, minister of state for sports Charles Bakkabulindi directed Fufa to provide accountability for all funds and resources received from sponsors, world governing body Fifa and the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf).

"Failure to do so will result into severe repercussions from this office," Bakkabulindi states in the letter.

The letter titled 'Accountability for funds and other resources received by Fufa' is also copied to the minister of education and sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, minister of state for higher education and the National Council of Sports (NCS), among others.

Bakkabulindi wondered why Fufa has refused to send the accountability since it was requested for since March.

"Reference is made to letters dated May 24 and March 30 from the permanent secretary, ministry of Education and Sports, requesting you to submit accountability for all funds and resources received from Fifa, Caf and sponsors," stated the letter addressed to the Fufa chief executive officer, Edgar Watson Suubi.

Bakkabulindi accuses Fufa of undermining the ministry.

"No written or verbal response has been received by the permanent secretary from your office despite the set deadline. This is not only tantamount to contempt of authority but also a sign of lack of transparency by the Fufa officials," he adds.

Fufa chief executive officer was not readily available for comment but his assistant Humphrey Mandu said he is not aware of the matter because he has been out of office for the last two weeks.

Besides the financial assistance from Fifa, Caf and government, Fufa gets support from National Insurance Corporation, Bidco Uganda Ltd, Nile Breweries Ltd and Airtel Uganda, among others.

Meanwhile, Fifa has widened the scope of investigation into allegation that Magogo and other officials were involved in illegal sale of 2014 World Cup tickets.

The development comes after Fifa Ethics and Integrity committee requested the whistle blower to furnish them with information on other persons who could have been in the transaction.

Allan Mulindwa, the lawyer representing Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, who petitioned Fifa over the matter on May 30, has disclosed that the request for more information means the Fifa committee is looking at the matter extensively.

"We are availing the committee with all information as requested and hope that it will help enrich their investigations," added Mulindwa.

Ssewanyana petitioned Fifa, alleging that Fufa pesident Moses Magogo was involved in the sale of 2014 World Cup tickets that had been allocated to Uganda.

Ssewanyana, also a co-owner of lower division Katwe United, questioned the integrity and moral authority of Magogo. He accused him of violation and breach of the Fifa statutes, code of ethics and disciplinary code.