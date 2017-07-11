Uganda: Experts Advise Youth On Climate Change

The head of Makerere University's Centre for Climate Change Research and Innovations, Dr Revocatus Twinomuhangi has revealed that they will soon spread environmental awareness to primary and secondary schools across the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th community-based adaptation to climate change conference, at Hotel Africana on June 28, Dr Twinomuhangi said they had already embraced several schools.

"We are building climate change associations in several secondary and primary schools as part of our dissemination strategy," he said.

"These associations will enable us to share climate smart technologies with students ... these technologies include energy-saving stoves, water resistant crops and other innovations in agriculture."

The principal of Makerere's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (Caes), Prof Bernard Bashaasha, weighed in, calling for stronger links between the researchers at Makerere and the youth in disseminating the latest climate-smart technology.

"There have been unforeseen challenges in the climate change fight. The change is happening faster than anticipated, so we need to embrace the youth, who adjust quickly to new methods," he said.

The two-day conference drew the support of the ministry of Water and Environment (MWE), the European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

In his remarks, the director of Environment Affairs at MWE, Paul Mafabi, said solving the climate change needs would not succeed without the involvement of the youth.

"I urge the youths to change their attitude in order to preserve the environment ... they must grow up knowing the impact of not doing anything," he said.

The FAO head in Uganda, Alhajji Mamadou Jallow, who was also chief guest, tasked the government to work towards implementing the innovations developed.

"Stop looking at the youth as consumers but as positive implementers of good practices to protect ecosystem resilience, and mitigate risks to agriculture and food security," he said.

Daphne Nansambu, one of the youth organizers, said the conference had attracted over 150 youths from Uganda, Nepal, Ethiopia, Kenya and India to find new ways of preserving climate.

The Ugandan youths included students from Mengo SS, Makerere, Kyambogo, Busitema and Kabale universities, who shared their experiences on climate change.