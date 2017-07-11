Uganda: Key Sectors Record Slower-Than-Expected Growth

A report by Bank of Uganda has shown that key sectors of the economy recorded slower-than-expected growth last financial year, in what could partly explain the financial squeeze many Ugandans feel today.

The monetary policy report for June 2017 says the growth in the agriculture, industry and services sectors backtracked in the just-concluded 2016/17 financial year.

Overall, the economy expanded by only 3.9 per cent last financial year, the lowest level in recent times. It had grown by 4.7 per cent in the 2015/16 year.

"Domestic factors including drought, low private sector credit (PSC) growth and slow implementation of government infrastructure projects [were responsible for the sluggish pace at which the economy has grown]," said the BoU report.

These figures could be interpreted as a sign that a number of programmes where government has pumped billions of shillings are not generating the expected results.

Since 2014, government has spent colossal sums of money on Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to boost farming and agriculture. Last financial year, at least Shs 255bn was given to OWC. In 2015/16, it received 147bn.

Production in agriculture has instead slumped and farmers have complained that seeds given to them did not germinate while other issues such as the impact of drought and fake fertilizers have not been addressed by OWC.

Underperformance of the agricultural sector means chances of improving the lives of more than 70 per cent of those farmers engaged in subsistence farming remain dim.

Industry and services were particularly dampened by low private sector credit uptake and poor government expenditure on infrastructure.

The 2016 elections also affected investors' confidence in the country with many delaying to make investment decisions. Officials at the central bank said that in the run-up to the 2016 elections, foreign direct investment dropped by at least $200m.

However, Stanbic bank's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for June 2017 says the business environment in the country has improved with more businesses registering increased demand on their stocks.

The survey, produced by IHS Markit, indicates that both out- put and new work rose for the fifth successive month at the end of June. These figures point to a rebound in the economy. Government has projected that the economy will grow at five per cent in 2017/18.

It added: "the Ugandan private sector firms continued to raise their payroll numbers, with job creation seen in construction and services."

Still, agriculture's expansion is still pegged on rains and government's swift turn to invest in modern irrigation schemes as pronounced in the national bud- get as a key intervention.