Activities at the Ministry of Education are slowing down following the appointment of Fred Matiang'i as acting Interior minister.

On Monday, an event that Dr Matiang'i was to preside over in Embu County was cancelled at the last minute and it is not clear if he will attend a consultative meeting on chaplaincy in schools on Wednesday.

The CS, known to be a hands-on person, is now in charge of two vital ministries that require his attention day and night.

Dr Matiang'i is now handling the deteriorating security situation in the coastal and northeastern regions, which are experiencing renewed terrorist attacks, threatening to disrupt plans for elections in August.

He is also leading curriculum reforms at the Ministry of Education, preparing for national examinations and leading the implementation of proposals on school unrest.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Dr Matiang'i to the security docket in an acting capacity to replace Joseph Nkaissery, who died on Saturday morning.

But experts say that since he is only acting, the minister will not abandon his ministry and decamp to the Office of the President.

At the Office of the President, they say, Dr Matiang'i will have to deal with cartels that have over the years run the ministry and who fight for their space and it will not be easy for him to impose changes as he has done at the Ministry of Education.

In the security docket, he has to receive daily briefings from various agencies, later brief the President and also accompany him to various functions.

At the Ministry of Education, he has three principal secretaries -- Belio Kipsang (basic education), Collete Suda (university education) and Dinah Mwinzi (tertiary and vocational training).

RUNNING THE SHOW

On Monday, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akelo Misori noted that activities at the Ministry of Education may slow down.

"The CS has been running the show but we expected his three principal secretaries to step in and supplement him, since, as the CS, he is just a presiding officer.

"The new docket has several challenges that needs his attention. Previously, the ministry was Matiang'i and Matiang'i was the ministry," said Mr Misori.

He added that each of the two ministries needs somebody who is on top of everything and urged the President to appoint substantive Cabinet secretaries for both.