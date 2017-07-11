11 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Burundi: Mukura Appoint Burundian Haringingo as Head Coach

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rwanda national football league side Mukura Victory Sports have appointed Burundian Francis Christian Haringingo as their new head coach on a two-year contract until the end of 2018/19 season. Haringingo replaces Belgian Yvan Minnaert, who parted company with the Huye-based club at the end of the season after guiding them to 12th position with 32 points.

Haringingo's appointment was confirmed by the club on Sunday in a statement released on their official website;

It reads: "The management of Mukura Victory Sports is delighted to inform its members, stakeholders and all the fans that Burundian Francis Christian Haringingo has been appointed the new head coach of Mukura."

"Haringingo commonly known as 'Coach Mbaya' has been the head coach of Burundian side Vital'O since the start of this year. Following successful talks between him and Mukura's executive committee, he has signed a two-year contract as the head coach," the statement further adds.

One of his first priorities as he starts work will be to sign new players to help Mukura perform better next season. Mukura has been linked with a number of local coaches including Sunrise FC's Cassa Mbungo, Espoir's Jimmy Ndizeye and former Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi, who resigned last week after guiding the club to the league title.

Mukura started the previous season under Burundian tactician Godfroid Okoko, who was sacked midway through the campaign and was replaced by Minnaert.

