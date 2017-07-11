Kenyan Medallists to Take on Africa Rivals

The Boxing Association of Kenya hopes to raise Sh50 million when it stages matches between Kenyan medallists and their rivals in the African Confederation (AFCB) Boxing championships in Congo Brazzaville.

BAK president John Kameta on Monday said the event -- the biggest boxing extravaganza in Kenya's boxing history -- would be staged at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

He added that the event would accord Kenyans an opportunity to witness continental boxing first hand.

"That could motivate many Kenyans to take up the game," he said.

Apart from raising funds for the 2018 boxing calendar, Mr Kameta said Kenyan boxers would get Sh1 million in prize money "which will be a first".

"I want to see my boxers earn good money for once. That is the reason we want to burn the midnight oil to ensure the championship is a big success. We will bring corporates on board," he said.

"The tournament will be officiated exclusively by Kenyan referees and judges and we hope it will give our boxers and officials the much-needed exposure," Mr Kameta said.

Lightweight Nick Okoth who won a gold medal in Brazzaville to seal his place in the 2017 AIBA World Championship in Hamburg, Germany later in the year will take on Algerian Reda Benbaziz whom he beat.

Bronze medallist John Kyalo (middleweight) and Shaffi Bakari (light flyweight) and the two women boxers who won Bronze would also be in action.

The 34-year-old is among the three men have qualified for the global show with bronze medalists John Kyalo (middleweight) and Hassan Shaffi Bakari (light flyweight).