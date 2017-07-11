interview

Apollo Kantinti, the FDC candidate who lost his parliamentary seat to Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine in the just ended Kyadondo East by-election, says he was let down by his political party's lack of enthusiasm for his candidature.

Kantinti, who polled 1,832 votes against the winner's 25,659 and runner-up NRM candidate Sitenda Sebalu's 4,556 votes, told Baker Batte Lule during an interview at his home in Kabowa, Lubaga division, that he will continue his work in the constituency hoping for a different outcome in four years' time.

How do you sum up the recent Kyadondo East by-election?

Kyadondo East is a mirror of what is happening in Uganda at large. People want change of the status quo at every level. People get excited about any newcomer they think is going to change things. It is in that spirit that they voted Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Have you called to congratulate him?

I had a press conference yesterday [Tuesday] and I congratulated him but at the same time I asked him to come up with projects that help our people at the grassroots. We have a scenario where people expect their lives to change in one way or the other when they vote for you.

I have been a victim and now Kyagulanyi is the MP for Kyadondo East. So he should use the four years left of my term to work for the people to avoid facing my fate.

We didn't see many FDC and opposition bigwigs campaign for you. Why did they abandon you?

Intrigue, connivance; that is what defined the FDC family. I began my campaigns by first explaining that I'm a Muganda. I sit on the Buganda Forum but interestingly they were saying 'you know he is not a Muganda'.

I think these are things we will be handling internally as FDC but we've got to talk about them because they derail our party. I'm a great grandson of Sir Apollo Kaggwa of Manyangwa in Kyadondo East. Who doesn't know about him and his contribution to Buganda?

I'm a son of Musa Chrysostom Kantinti who was a judge of the High Court of Uganda. His father was Musa Musoke who married Mary Babirye, a daughter of Sir Apollo Kaggwa.

But you get people like Oweekiitibwa Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo [FDC vice president Buganda] declaring that someone is not a Muganda simply because she wears a gomesi. People have been fed on what I call bubblegum politics where one comes and says 'I'm the man, I'm this and that' without tabling issues. My former opponent has promised quite a handful of things, I hope he can deliver on them.

Do you feel the opposition and FDC in particular sacrificed you in favor of Bobi Wine?

Dr Kizza Besigye twice appeared on my campaign trail and said he had three candidates in the race. People have come to me wondering why he couldn't state clearly that he had only one candidate. Why he said that, I will leave it to him but life goes on.

But like Dr Besigye said, this is a fight for people to get back their power of determining who should be their leader. As politicians, we are inherently populists. We first study the dynamics and see who the winner will be.

Today, Kyagulanyi is the MP-elect for Kyadondo East, but we need to reflect as FDC and the opposition at large. This connivance and backstabbing can't take us anywhere. I have been grappling with the question of who is with you and who is not.

Why was everybody so quiet if they thought I was going to be the voice of the opposition? I invite you to investigate what went on in Kyadondo East. You have an individual who is holding rallies that are practically musical shows and another one has got backers of political stature, and what happens? He is defeated with the margins that you saw.

Some of the people I have spoken to say your main undoing was marketing yourself exclusively as the FDC candidate thinking that it was the main determinant of that election.

You are aware that a few days before our nominations we had a meeting at our headquarters [Najjanankumbi]. They [FDC] were clearly looking for another option for a flag bearer. But you should remember I had won the flag...

So, I had to explain to the people that I'm the flag bearer; I had to explain that I'm a Muganda. All these did not come from anywhere else but FDC. Some were peddling lies that I'm a Rwandese but my land both here in Lubaga and in Kabubbu where my father was, and I will be buried was inherited from Sir Apollo Kaggwa.

I come from Mpeewo clan and I respect the Kabaka of Buganda very much.But the person I was competing against had just insulted the Kabaka because of the dispute he had over his Busabala land. I didn't hear anybody talk about it. We are now in a situation of survival politics and intrigue that won't take us anywhere.

Do you think the people of Kyadondo East made a mistake in electing Bobi Wine as their MP?

There are some things that are now definite; there was a definite decision by the courts that nullified the election. Two, the people of Kyadondo East voted for Bobi Wine; why and how, are questions that can be answered after the four years he is going to spend in parliament.

I don't want to judge him; it's not even fair to judge him because I have faced the same thing. I have been judged only after nine months. Some people were saying tewadda [You didn't come back] but I went around the constituency thanking them for voting me but their tewadda is different; it's economic: wadda otya? [How did you come back?].

But remember I have been grappling with court cases ever since I was declared winner. I and my supporters have to accept that Bobi Wine won and we should allow him to serve his four years uninterrupted.

We saw Dr Besigye struggling to justify why you should be re-elected,for there was nothing to write home about your nine months spent in parliament.

How many members are in parliament and of those how many are opposition? How do they get things done? Those of Kyadondo tell me tewadda, what they mean by that, is they want to see change in their lives.

They don't want to know what work you have done in parliamentary committees or struggling with UCC over Sim card verification. They don't want to know about the numerous workshops you attend that are aimed at amplifying the people's voice.

We learnt on polling day that you are actually not a voter in Kyadondo East. How do you seek to represent an area in which you're not even a voter?

I filled my registration forms at a polling station in Bajjo in Mukono but those forms provide for your preferred polling station and I filled Kabubbu A but this information was not captured.

But legally, I'm free to contest in Kyadondo even when I'm not a voter there. Actually, even in the last general election, I voted from Bajjo. The reason I didn't seek to change location was that I was taken to court immediately after the election so there was no way I would change anything because it would be legally very dangerous for me.

But when your election was nullified, there was a window for you to relocate to Kabubbu during the update of the vote register. Why didn't you use it?

I appreciate your use of the word window but this has been the same system of registering voters and harmonizing the voter register. Anyway, I'm a registered voter and a Ugandan citizen.

So, generally this was aproblem of NIRA [National Identification and Registration Authority], and the Electoral Commission that failed to capture our data correctly.

I'm grateful that I managed to jump some of the hurdles that had been placed in my way to contest in Kyadondo East. But the statement from the EC and some organizations like CCEDU that I'm not a voter demoralized many of my supporters who interpreted it to mean that I can't be an MP.

Now that you have been defeated, what's your next plan of action?

I'm going to continue with my political endeavors and plans I had for the people of Kyadondo East. I will not shy away because of that setback. I will be interacting with our people to find out what exactly they say went wrong.

I'm sure after the four years, the verdict might be different. In the meantime, I will also be returning to my personal businesses.

So, we expect you to be on the ballot paper in 2021?

I'm still in Kyadondo East and I don't rule out running in 2021. I'm analyzing why people voted the way they voted; was it anger, was it excitement, what was it? So in 2021, we shall be talking. But you never know, we might have a very good legislator in Kyagulanyi.

Did it surprise you that you polled 9,000 votes but one year later you couldn't pull off 2,000 votes?

It didn't surprise me because I knew a lot was going on both within and outside my party. With such machinations and intrigue,the verdict wouldn't have been different.

If you knew about all this and the Bobi Wine wave, why did you insist on running?

I was a duly elected Member of Parliament in 2016; no one disputes [that]. Even the petitioner knew that I won. It's interesting that you use the word wave. We want to understand where it was coming from and why people fell for it.

2016, it was Kantinti, first forward, 2017, it is Kyagulanyi. By the way, this is the first by-election where a sitting MP loses a seat. It is also the first by-election where the flag bearer is not getting the full support of the party.

What do you make of the efforts by some of your former opponents who are considering challenging Bobi Wine's victory in court?

Quite interestingly, Sitenda-Ssebalu has approached me to convince me to file a case against Bobi Wine. He says he has undisputable evidence that underage voters voted in the election.

There is no way I'm going to get to that because in the first place he is the one who went to court to nullify my election. Now that Bobi Wine has benefited from his actions, he is coming to me to file a case.

The people of Kyadondo East deserve better; we should play our political games later. If he, together with the Electoral Commission put on the register underage voters and they ended up voting for Kyagulanyi so be it; he should sulk alone.