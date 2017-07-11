Uganda's 'Elite' Police Is Leading Us Down the Abyss

opinion

Like many Ugandans, I am still grappling with the fact that Gen Kale Kayihura's contract as inspector general of police was renewed by his boss, President Museveni, and approved by parliament.

In the public lens, political reasons influenced the president's decision to renew his trusted IGP's contract. Politics aside, the least many Ugandans expected was evaluation of Kayihura's performance against the standard police mandate: keeping law and order, protection of life and property, preservation of public peace, and prevention and detection of crime.

So, how does Kayihura fare on this simple metric?

Surely, any Ugandan of a sound mind would rate Kayihura poorly. During his tenure, we have witnessed high levels of lawlessness, torture, public loss of confidence in the institution, and suppression of social and political freedoms.

Many Ugandans rate the police as the worst-performing security arm. Reports by Uganda Human Rights Commission, Human Rights Watch and Transparency International allude to many instances of abuse of power, loss of life and abdication of responsibility by many officers who are never brought to book.

However, scrutinizing only the top leadership of the police is not even a tip of the iceberg. I want us to make a sober scan of the current crop of police officers, through the rank and file.

While growing up in the 1980s and 90s, a family that had a police officer was viewed as highly influential and commanded respect. Police officers, irrespective of rank, were respected, not because of their financial position, but for their courage, sacrifice and commitment to serving their nation.

Thieves would look for the quickest hideout and all conflicts would be solved quickly and amicably, just by the mere presence of that officer. Perhaps this revered culture took a turn for the worse in the 2000s when police recruitment policy picked special interest in fresh university graduates.

Suddenly, many educated youths who were not quickly absorbed by the corporate world saw police as an option. Fast forward to today, it is well known that to join a cadet police class, you must have a godfather and multiple recommendations from people in the high echelons of power.

There is a common joke that each of the powerful people always has a reserved list of candidates. The last three recruitments to the police training school at Kabalye attest to this. There goes the death of meritocracy!

What does this mean?

Today, Uganda boasts of the most flamboyant, celebrity-like police officers. For many, doing actual police work is the least of their concerns. In fact, some compete with businessmen for land, buildings, cars and other luxuries.

It seems the president and the IGP are aware, if recent warnings to stop accumulating illicit wealth are anything to go by. Now, I am in no way condemning flamboyancy.

Policemen, just like any other citizen, deserve to look good, drive nice cars, build posh homes and display affluence at social functions. But above all, they took oath and committed to serve their nation by keeping law and order which they have simply failed to do. Left and right, everyone has been affected by the insecurity and the level of injustice in our country.

Indeed, our security is more fragile than it has ever been. If you want any service from our new breed of policemen, you must grease their palms. The current police is craving worldly gratification, and will stop at nothing to achieve their goal. No wonder the president has acknowledged that some are criminals.

They have lost humanity. They can frame anyone at any time, torture others to death, grab land or act as frontmen of wealthy businesspeople, etc.

Their public relations machine will justify any heinous acts against humanity with no shame. Just look at the initial statement of the police spokesperson on the torture of the Kamwenge mayor.

In the years gone by, even in the murderous regimes of Idi Amin and Milton Obote II, the police were hugely professional as the army went on rampage.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen!

Bottom line, if the IGP has failed to rein in his errant officers, then he should honourably resign. Or, as they say, maybe the fruit does not fall far away from the tree?

Before I forget, did anyone read that the 2017/2018 budget was inflated by close to Shs 700bn? Or that the omnibus Constitution (Amendment) Bill, which contains a clause to remove the presidential age limit, has been lined up to be officially gazetted?

We need prayers.

The author is a concerned Ugandan.