10 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Arrested for Raping Friend's 8-Year-Old Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The Police in Kano have arrested a 67 year-old-man for allegedly raping the granddaughter of his childhood friend and neighbour.

Magaji Majiya, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, made the statement while briefing journalists in Kano on Monday.

He said the suspect was arrested at Gaida Fadama quarters for sexually assaulting the eight-year-old girl after giving her N400.

"The elderly man was arrested for sexually assaulting the eight-year-old granddaughter of his childhood friend and neighbour after giving her N400.

"He confessed to the crime and investigation is still in progress," Mr. Majiya added.

Mr. Majiya said that the command had also arrested two notorious miscreants popularly known as "Yan'daba," for armed robbery, extortion, breaking-in and murder.

He said that one of the suspects, Nura Abdulmumini, who was arrested at Lokon Magina at Kankarofi quarters, was involved in the murder of an innocent passer-by in front of School for Arabic Studies sometime last year.

"He also led a notorious gang of Yan'daba to extort valuables from innocent people before he fled Kano. He returned during the last Eid-el-Fitr," he said.

The spokesperson said items recovered from the suspects include three knives, long sword and one screw driver.

He said the suspects would be charged to court for culpable homicide, extortion and rape as soon as investigations were completed.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.