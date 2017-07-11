Nigeria: Man Arrested for Raping Friend's 8-Year-Old Daughter

The Police in Kano have arrested a 67 year-old-man for allegedly raping the granddaughter of his childhood friend and neighbour.

Magaji Majiya, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, made the statement while briefing journalists in Kano on Monday.

He said the suspect was arrested at Gaida Fadama quarters for sexually assaulting the eight-year-old girl after giving her N400.

"The elderly man was arrested for sexually assaulting the eight-year-old granddaughter of his childhood friend and neighbour after giving her N400.

"He confessed to the crime and investigation is still in progress," Mr. Majiya added.

Mr. Majiya said that the command had also arrested two notorious miscreants popularly known as "Yan'daba," for armed robbery, extortion, breaking-in and murder.

He said that one of the suspects, Nura Abdulmumini, who was arrested at Lokon Magina at Kankarofi quarters, was involved in the murder of an innocent passer-by in front of School for Arabic Studies sometime last year.

"He also led a notorious gang of Yan'daba to extort valuables from innocent people before he fled Kano. He returned during the last Eid-el-Fitr," he said.

The spokesperson said items recovered from the suspects include three knives, long sword and one screw driver.

He said the suspects would be charged to court for culpable homicide, extortion and rape as soon as investigations were completed.

(NAN)