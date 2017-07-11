11 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints UDSM As New TRA Board Chairman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Prof Florens Luoga the new Chairman of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Board of Directors.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Prof Luoga takes over from Mr Benard Mchomvu who was sacked and his Board of Directors dissolved in November last year.

The new TRA Board Chairman is a Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) responsible of academic affairs. His appointment takes effect immediate.

Speaking in November 25, last year at the 31st graduation ceremony of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) in Kibaha - Coast Region, President Magufuli said that he sacked Mr Mchomvu and the entire board after they approved Sh26 billion to be deposited in a fixed deposit accounts in three different commercial banks.

The board decisions according to Dr Magufuli, were contrary to government directives that public funds shouldn't be banked in private banks, instead be banked at the Bank of Tanzania (BOT).

@Deogratiuskamagi

Tanzania

Mother's Joy As Son Hears for First Time

It was an emotional moment for Ms Agnes Ngoye (33) as her son, Jordan (2) cried after hearing for the first time. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.