Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party, on yesterday at the party headquarter in Congo Town announced House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay as his running mate in the pending elections. According to the vice president the decision to announce his running has required deep reflection because the Unity Party needed to be sure that whoever emerges as vice president must be someone that firmly shares their vision to drive a new agenda in Liberia.

"This decision has required deep reflection because we wanted to be very sure that whoever emerges as vice president or co-pilots to us in this historic election must be some one that firmly shares our vision to drive a new agenda in Liberia; one that genuinely seeks to put serious emphasis on all of our people without discrimination in every aspect of life," he noted.He said his institution believes in youth leadership and as a result, the party has chosen an enterprising and dynamic young man who has demonstrated dedicated leadership in advancing the national interest.Responding to the pronouncement, Speaker Nuquay accepted the nomination and promised to work with the vice president in making sure that their goals are met in the upcoming elections.

Recent information gathered by the Capitol Times Newspaper from the UP camp indicates that JNB has favored the Speaker of the 53rd National Legislature J. Emmanuel Nuquay as his vice standard bearer to vie for the Presidency.

The program featured several local musical artists, partisans, sympathizers and citizens. It is the first of its kind in the history of Liberia for the heads of the Legislature to emerge as standard and vice standard bearers.

Vice President Joseph Boakai at one of his many endorsement programs said he's running to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the 2017 presidential election.

He also said he will be running on the Sirleaf government's record, which he said includes 10 years of unbroken peace, infrastructure development and freedom of the press.

Emmanuel Nuquay, who is the current lawmaker of Margibi County District #5, served from 2006 to 2017, after two successful terms as lawmaker for Margibi County electoral District # 5, and as chairman of the House Committee on Ways, Means and Finance. He was then elected Speaker of the House.

Nuquay election as a speaker was based upon the removal of former Speaker Alex Tyler by 49 lawmakers, comparable to two-thirds members, through a resolution, amid a major row over his criminal indictment relating to bribery as alleged in the Global Witness Report.

The decision was reached on Monday, October 3, 2016, by Justice-in-Chambers, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Youh, through a stay order petitioned by Montserrado County District #15 Adolph Lawrence.

Justice Youh further declined to issue an alternative Writ of Prohibition against the election, from which the deposed Speaker said he was unconstitutionally removed.