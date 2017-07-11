11 July 2017

South Africa: Alleged Chief Justice Burglary Mastermind Back in Court

The alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice is expected back in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Nkosinathi Msimango, 34, handed himself over to police on March 24, after police said he had information that could lead to the recovery of 15 computers stolen from the offices in Midrand, during the early hours of Saturday, March 18.

The computers contained sensitive information about the country's judges.

He was granted R5 000 bail in April. At his last court appearance in May, his lawyer said the State's case was weak.

"As far as we are concerned, they don't have a case against him and they can't place him at the scene," defence attorney Sammy Mahlangu said at the time.

His brother, Given Msimango, 20, and cousin Bigboy Yose, 37, who were arrested in connection with the robbery, were granted R1 000 bail each by the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court. Their case had since been transferred to Pretoria Regional Court.

Given Msimango faces two counts of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and Yose, four counts of contravening the Identification Act because he was allegedly found in possession of forged identity documents.

