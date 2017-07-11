Tanzania: PM - Sesame to Be Sold Through Warehouse Receipt System

Lindi — The government is planning to introduce warehouse receipt system in selling sesame as a way of improving price for the produce, which is still volatile.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa also said on Monday that he has directed the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Dr Charles Tizeba to meet regional commissioners from sesame growing areas, the Cereals and other Produce Boards to discuss a better selling system for now, as they wait for the set planned arrangement.

Mr Majaliwa was responding to Liwale MP Mr Zuberi Kuchauka (CUF), who asked the government to help in improving the price of the produce.

While greeting villagers at Nangano, Kibutuka and Kiangara in Liwale district, the Premier said; "The problem is on the trading system where farmers sell sesame to independent buyers in retail. We want to introduce warehouse receipt system for the produce." Mr Majaliwa said during his four-day official tour in Lindi region.

In another development, the Premier asked Liwale district Executive Director Mr Justine Monko to address water problems reported in the three villages. He also asked the district water Engineer Mr Andrew Kilembe to follow-up the Sh76 million, which were allocated for drilling a borehole at Kiangara in the previous financial year.