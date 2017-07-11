10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Leaders Who Misused Amcos Funds Will Pay, Says PM

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The government has distanced itself from paying the debt which the Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (Amcos) owes farmers.

Speaking on Monday in Liwale district, Lindi region during his four -day official visit in Lindi, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the debt would be paid by those who misused the co-operative's fund.

"We won't allow the demise of the cooperative because of a few untruthful people," noted the premier.

"Leaders who were trusted to lead the cooperative but ended up misusing the funds will have to pay the price for it."

Mr Majaliwa has ordered Lindi regional leaders to conduct an audit in all Amcos financial books to find out the amount of money and the number of farmers whose money was yet to be paid.

"I want regional leaders to immediately investigate on the matter and act in accordance to the law," he ordered, and added: "In this fifth government regime, there is no loophole for public servants to engage in corruption scandals."

