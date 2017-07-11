11 July 2017

Uganda: Bobi Wine to Swear in Today

Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor
Kyadondo East MP-elect Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, and wife Barbara Itungo during an interview with the Daily Monitor.
By Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo — Kyadondo East newly-elected Member of Parliament and popular musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine will Tuesday be sworn in at Parliament.

Mr Kyagulanyi is expected at Parliament by 2pm and 80 people are expected to accompany him.

He told journalists at his One Love Beach in Busabala, Wakiso District on Monday that his fans will carry national, not political party flags because he is independent.

"We need to put away party issues at this moment. I expect all my supporters and those that will join us to carry Uganda national flag.

No party colours and signs," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Mr Kyagulanyi won the Kyadondo by-election held on June 29 with a landslide victory.

His wife, Barbara Itungo, said at the same press briefing, that the swearing-in programme will start with a thanks-giving mass at Kasangati Saza grounds in the morning.

"We shall have prayers first and then together with our supporters, head to Parliament later in the day," she said.

Mr Kyagulanyi asked his supporters to have discipline and avoid any kind of unnecessary excitement.

