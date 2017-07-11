10 July 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Subventions - Overload On State Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

In addition to subventions the State grants to the private sector; education, politics, religion, culture and so on, it doles out huge amounts to administrative public establishments

Each year, administrative public establishments in the country benefit from tens and hundreds of millions of FCFA as subventions from the State of Cameroon. And considering that such structures have financial autonomy, the amount of some of such subventions only go to the structures as a formality, and not necessarily as an essential package for their functioning. It should be stated that Law No. 99-16 of December 22, 1999, defines an administrative public establishment as any corporate body governed by public law having financial autonomy and legal personality to which the State or a regional or local authority has allocated property to be used to carry out a general interest mission or provide a service. Presently, there are tens of administrative public establishment in the country which receive annual subventions from the State, amongst them the Public Contract Regulatory Agency (ARMP), the Standards and Quality Control Agency (ANOR), the Special Council Support Fund For Mutual Assistance (FEICOM), and the Local Materials Promotion Authority (MIPROMALO). The subventions these administrative public establishments and others receive, considering the recent economic downturn, is putting so much pressure on the national income, though beneficiaries always clamour for an increase in subsidies. In 2017, the State allocated FCFA 2.3 billion as subvention to the private education sector alone. An additional FCFA 2 billion special subsidy was again granted by the President of the Republic for the current financial year after some agitations, making a total package for the private education sector for 2017 moving up to FCFA 4.3 billion. According to experts, huge subventions to administrative public establishments do not augur well for a country which seeks to ensure that it meets its objectives of economic growth as well as inclusive and sustainable development. More disturbing is the fact that officials of some of the administrative public establishments who are charged with the judicious management of the State subventions are usually found wanting. Successive reports of the Supreme State Audit Office, the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court as well as related structures have often found such officials with management errors.

Cameroon

Refugees Management - UNHCR Clarifies Public Opinion

Government is taking up full responsibility and a technical secretariat to manage refugees will soon be established in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.