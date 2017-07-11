Cameroon: Unity Palace - "Les Coccinelles" Celebrates Cameroon's Diversity

This was during the graduation ceremony of the 12th batch of pupils last Friday July 7, 2017.

In the presence of Mama Chantal Biya, Matron of "Les Coccinelles" School Complex of the Unity Palace, the institution last Friday July 7, 2017 commemorated its 17th anniversary during which it also graduated its 12th batch of pupils. The traditional occasion, which took place at the school premises was designed to demonstrate and celebrate the national unity, multiculturalism and ethnic diversity of the motherland, Cameroon. These activities marked the end of the 2016/2017 academic year in the institution. In chorographic performances of dances, sketches and poems, the pupils presented Cameroon in diversity. Dressed to display the different traditional attires from the ten regions of the country, "Les Coccinelles" pupils performed a multicultural ballet that took the audience to all the ten regions of Cameroon. Besides a good mastery of both official languages; English and French, the pupils in some of the local languages greeted their matron, parents and special guests and also prayed for national unity. In each of the dance move, the First Lady of Cameroon, Mrs Chantal Biya identified her belonging and association to all the regions of the country, as an icon of national symbol and feminism. It was an instance for the Head Teacher of "Les Coccinelles" School Complex of Unity Palace, Guillaume Mpouenanga, to present a balance sheet of the school year after nine months of intensive intellectual work. Generally, he said the pupils performed fairly well with the least annual average of 13 on 20 registered in classes Three and Four. All 18 pupils in Class Two had a pass grade with an annual average of 14 on 20, one pupil failed in class three while all 15 pupils in Class Five made it to the next class. The 12th batch of the institution scored 100 per cent in the First School Leaving Certificate exams and 89 per cent in the Common Entrance. The Class of 2017 were honoured in the colourful graduation ceremony and will be moving to secondary school. Results proclamation was accompanied with the award of prizes by the school matron to all the pupils of the institution, including former pupils. The ceremony was spiced with the presence of uprising artists like Petit Prince Das Love and prominent names on the local music scene such as Tenor. Tenor in his popular tempo Le DAB thrilled the kids and their matron as they joined him to enjoy a fun-filled dancing style. Before inspecting the progress report of the pupils and partaking in a common meal, the pupils of "Les Coccinelles" School Complex of the Unity Palace, joined by their matron and guests present, all stood up and joined hands while singing the song "Tenons-nous la main" (let us hold hands) by André Marie Talla . Through the song, "Les Coccinelles" kids portrayed that the strength of the nation is in its diversity.