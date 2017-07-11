Zimbabwe: Name Your Price, Kaseke Asks Jah Prayzah

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer Dr Karikoga Kaseke is determined to do anything to ensure that Jah Prayzah will be part of the performers pencilled to perform at the carnival in September.

Kaseke's decision was inspired by Jah Prayzah's thrilling performance at the Harare International Carnival launch party on Saturday. Jah Prayzah will be out of the country beginning of September, the same time that the carnival is scheduled to start.

"He (Jah Prayzah) is Zimbabwe's finest and I will pay him whatever he is being offered out there for him to perform at the carnival. Whatever you want, I will give you, so what do you say?" asked Dr Kaseke at the launch party.

Jah Prayzah however, could not promise anything at the time.

"We will see what we can do about it," he replied.

Jah Prayzah delivered a polished performance that left fans asking for more.

His performance peaked when he performed "Goto" and it appeared as if he was possessed during the song.

Fans screamed and clapped hands whilst the tall musician shook his head as he danced.

Some of the songs Jah Prayzah performed included "Sendekera", "Machembere" and "Eriza".

The launch party also featured a host of local musicians that included Soul Jah love, Andy Muridzo and Peter Moyo.

Muridzo was one of the early performers who got on stage around 9pm with a live band and he showed off his mbira playing skills and strong vocals.

He was followed by chanter, Soul Jah Love. Dressed in all white, the musician proved that he is the "father of Zimdancehall" with his brilliant performance.

The "Pamamonya Ipapo" hit maker came on stage accompanied by his on-and-off girlfriend, Bounty Lisa and a whole crew of the conquering family who just stood in the background whilst he performed.

By the time Soul Jah Love got off the stage, fans were already waiting anxiously for Seh Calaz who performed with a live band.

A spirit-lifting performance by "Mbira DzeNharira" was followed by Moyo who left people reminiscing about the old Tongai Moyo days.

The young Igwe certainly did justice to his late father's songs and his performance was well choreographed.

The Harare International carnival is set for early September and judging from its launch, it is going to be a fun filled event.