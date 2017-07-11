10 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Appreciates Performance of Sudaniya 24 Channel and Its Openness to the States

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has appreciated performance of Sudaniya 24 TV channel, its openness to the states of Sudan and its work to enhance Sudan image abroad.

This came when he received at his office Monday the General Director of the channel, Al-Tahir Hassan Al-Toam, in presence of the Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal, and the media man, Al-Tayeb Abdul-Majid.

In a press statement, Al-Toam said that the Vice - President has praised the Sudaniya 24 TV programs that were broadcast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Toam indicated that he also informed Hassabo on the channel's programs which were broadcast in the past period and during Eid Al-Fitr holiday and horizons of the channel work to reflect Sudan culture and heritage to the world.

