Sudan: Presidency of Republic Approves Pricing of Cotton According to Market Mechanism

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Filed Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, chaired Monday, at the Republican Palace a meeting attended by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the ministers of Finance, Roads and Bridges, the Water Resources and Electricity, the State Minister of the Presidency of the Republic, the Director of Office of the President of the Republic and the Governor of the Sudan's Central Bank.

The meeting has discussed the announced prices for cotton, approving the government abandoning the pricing of cotton and to be left to be determined by the market mechanism for the benefits of the farmers.

The meeting tackled the problems facing microfinance in order to achieve the capacity of its umbrella, and to get out of the poverty circle to production stage.

The meeting has called for the preparation of an integrated plan in line with announced policies according to priorities.

The meeting has also addressed the problems of delay of ships unloading in port Sudan, issued a package of directives aimed at accelerating the unloading process, stressing in the same context the need to continue the policy of modernization of goods services in the port and its mechanisms to achieve the desired benefit of its expansion and enhance the assurance of its good management.