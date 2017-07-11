Sudan: Minister Affirms Govt's Commitment to Implement Cooperation With UNPF

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Ambassador Idris Suleiman has underlined commitment of the Government of Sudan to fully implement the country program in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) in Sudan to meet the needs of the citizens.

The minister reviewed the great role played by the ministry with the technical bodies in the preparation of the country program with the participation of all relevant parties, said Dafallah Jabir, the Director General of the Department of Organizations and Blocs at the Ministry of International Cooperation.

Jabir said that the meeting touched on coordination and working together in the projects being implemented by the United Nations Population Fund in Sudan within the framework of the country program.

The Representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Sudan Lina Mahmoud Musa said that the meeting touched on the prospects of cooperation and partnership between the Fund and the Government of Sudan in the field of the UNPF activities at the federal and states level, in addition to the continuity of cooperation in the important national achievements, which were achieved through the current national program as well as the preparation for the country program 2018-2021, which was ratified by the Government of Sudan through the coordinating role of the Ministry of International Cooperation.

The UNPF representative in Sudan stressed the importance of continuing the partnership with the Government of Sudan to achieve the commitments, objectives and national priorities adopted by the current program. She hoped strengthening of coordination and partnership with the Government of Sudan in order to promote the program in a broad manner satisfies the needs of the citizen.