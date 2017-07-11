10 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Belittles Impacts of Memo Demanding Extension of American Sanctions On Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has expressed his regret over the signing of a number of the US Congress members to a memo demanding extension of the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

In a press statement to SUNA Monday, Prof. Ghandour has belittled impacts of the memo by a number of the US members, describing this memo as an outcome of pressures that were carried out by some pressure groups, top of them was Kifaya group which has been hostile to Sudan without clear reasons and relying on false information

He pointed out that the decision of the government to declare cease-fire for the third successive year refutes the claims on the government's air bombing of a number of areas, adding that all people know the absence of fighting in Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour said that those who prepared and signed the memo have no desire for peace, indicating that any refuse to lift the sanctions imposed on Sudan will encourage the rebel movements to continue war.

He indicated that the role of the American legislator will have great effect on either war or peace in Sudan, explaining that the continuity of the US sanctions means encouraging the gun-holders for more obstinacy in response to the demand of Kifaya movement.

Prof. Ghandour stressed that Sudan door is open, referring to the repeated visits of the American envoy to Sudan and the tours of the US Charge d'Affaires to Darfur and the Blue Nile to get informed on prevalence of security and stability at these areas.

He said that the decision to reduce number of the UNAMID forces has proved the progress in realization of peace, development and stability in Sudan.

The Foreign Minister said that he does not expect any decision other than the lifting of the US sanctions.

