Somalia: Kismayo to Host First National Cabinet Meeting

Jubaland headquarters Kidnap expected to host Somalia's federal cabinet ministers on Thursday. This will be the first federal cabinet meeting to be held out of Mogadishu.

The coastal city of Kismayo is in high gear of preparation ahead of Thursday meeting. The city has been decorated with the blue and white Somalia flags.

The Kismayo federal cabinet meeting follows an official request by Jubaland President Ahmed Islam Madhoobe during President Mohamed Abdullahi's Farmaajo's last visit of the semi autonomous region. Other regions are expected to host similar federal cabinet meetings in the days to come.