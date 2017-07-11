Gambia: The Bakoteh Dumpsite Crisis - Urgent Solution Needed

opinion

The confrontation which occurred on Sunday from the surroundings of the Bakoteh Dumpsite should not be allowed to reoccur. The tension has been diffused but the causes of the tension are yet to be addressed.

In a matter of hours the area close to the Bakoteh dumpsite became a battle ground between the youths throwing stones and security forces discharging tear gas.

After midday the battle between the security forces and the young people of Bakoteh and Manjai began to filter down to the communities. A larger crisis affecting women, the youth and the elderly loomed.

The dropping of a tear gas canister in the home of an elderly person more than ninety years old who was sitting with small children age under seven summed up how crisis flares within a short period of time to be a major confrontation which can affect many people of diverse backgrounds.

It is therefore important for the state to realize that it is in its best interest to prevent such confrontation which could lead to loss of life, properties and injuries on all sides.

We therefore hope that the state and the communities of Bakoteh and Manjai will have a constructive engagement to address the core challenges of the Bakoteh dumpsite.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation and accordingly inform the public.