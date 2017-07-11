10 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Bakoteh Dumpsite Crisis - Urgent Solution Needed

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

The confrontation which occurred on Sunday from the surroundings of the Bakoteh Dumpsite should not be allowed to reoccur. The tension has been diffused but the causes of the tension are yet to be addressed.

In a matter of hours the area close to the Bakoteh dumpsite became a battle ground between the youths throwing stones and security forces discharging tear gas.

After midday the battle between the security forces and the young people of Bakoteh and Manjai began to filter down to the communities. A larger crisis affecting women, the youth and the elderly loomed.

The dropping of a tear gas canister in the home of an elderly person more than ninety years old who was sitting with small children age under seven summed up how crisis flares within a short period of time to be a major confrontation which can affect many people of diverse backgrounds.

It is therefore important for the state to realize that it is in its best interest to prevent such confrontation which could lead to loss of life, properties and injuries on all sides.

We therefore hope that the state and the communities of Bakoteh and Manjai will have a constructive engagement to address the core challenges of the Bakoteh dumpsite.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation and accordingly inform the public.

Gambia

Tension Diffuses At Bakoteh/Manjai Dump Site After Commotion and Scuffles

Tension diffused at the Bakoteh/Manjai Dumpsite yesterday late in the afternoon after commotion and scuffles during a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.