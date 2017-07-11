10 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Are There Detentions As a Result of the Bakoteh Dumpsite Crisis?

At the beginning of the confrontation between the security forces and the residents of Bakoteh and Manjai, the road from Bakoteh to Kololi was cordoned off to prevent the people from Bakoteh from entering the dumpsite while transports with solid waste were allowed to dump the waste.

Those members of the community who came close to the security forces were intercepted and interrogated. Arrests eventually followed which increased the tension.

In order to diffuse the tension the police agreed to release all detainees whose arrests were initially ordered. As it stands Foroyaa has been reliably infirmed that all those arrested as a result of the incident have been released.

Foroyaa will follow development and will keep the public informed of the outcome of the negotiation to address the problems associated with the Bakoteh dumpsite.

