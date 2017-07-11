Kenyatta Backs SRC Move to Cut Pay for State Officers

President Kenyatta has said he fully supports Salaries and Remuneration latest move to tame ballooning public wage bill.

The president on Tuesday said slashing salaries and scrapping of some fat allowances would ensure prudent use of public resources.

He called on Kenyans to support and cooperate with the commission as it seeks to save Kenya over Sh8 billion a year.

The president, the highest-paid civil servant, is among state officers who were hit in the new pay structure.

The Head of State's monthly pay was reduced by Sh206,250 to Sh1,443,750 from Sh1,650,000 in the changes that will take effect after August 8 General Election.

More follows.