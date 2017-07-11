11 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Backs SRC Move to Cut Pay for State Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta has said he fully supports Salaries and Remuneration latest move to tame ballooning public wage bill.

The president on Tuesday said slashing salaries and scrapping of some fat allowances would ensure prudent use of public resources.

He called on Kenyans to support and cooperate with the commission as it seeks to save Kenya over Sh8 billion a year.

The president, the highest-paid civil servant, is among state officers who were hit in the new pay structure.

The Head of State's monthly pay was reduced by Sh206,250 to Sh1,443,750 from Sh1,650,000 in the changes that will take effect after August 8 General Election.

More follows.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.