Kenya: Jomvu MP Badi Twalib Denies Claims He Operates a Militia

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib has denied allegations that he operates a militia and challenged Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa to produce evidence on the claims.

Reacting to Mr Marwa's claim that he operates a militia youth gang that was preparing to disrupt operations of the recently launched standard gauge railway and cargo operations in Mombasa, Mr Badi warned that he will take legal action against Mr Marwa if he does not substantiate the allegations.

He termed the claims as a move to intimidate him and spoil his name among voters "only because I am a close friend of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho".

"Mr Marwa takes anybody close to Governor Joho as his automatic enemy. He should not intimidate me and I want him to produce evidence [on] the allegations that I operate a youth militia gang," he said during a press conference at Triton Petrol Station in Mombasa.

SECOND TIME

The MP said that it was the second time Mr Marwa had linked him to a youth militia gang, adding that although he did not fulfil his threat of suing the regional administrator when he first made the claims, "this time round I will sue him if he does not substantiate his allegations".

He accused Mr Marwa of turning himself into a Jubilee campaigner and asked him to officially resign from the civil service and join politics.

Mr Marwa had also linked some ODM officials in the county including the county organising secretary Michael Odongo and Mr Charles Rambo from Kisauni with criminal acts and ordered that they be arrested.

But the two who were with Mr Badi at the press conference denied the allegations saying they are not criminals and are ready to face Mr Marwa with the truth.

"I am not involved in any acts of crime and I don't fear anything. I will go to Mr Marwa's office and he can order my arrest or do anything," said Mr Odongo.

Mr Rambo also denied any allegations of involvement in crime and declared that he will support ODM and the governor "no matter how much harassment I receive".